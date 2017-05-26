Gordon Ramsay shares his secrets for grilling the best burgers

The celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay appeared live on Good Morning America today to judge a battle of the burgers competition, offering his famously fiery feedback on two burger recipes prepared by GMA viewers.

The restaurateur and star of the upcoming show, The F Word with Gordon Ramsay, also gave his own advice on how to grill the ultimate burger at home this summer.

“For me, the secret to a burger is in the blend,” Ramsay told ABC News. “We’ve got chuck, we’ve got the most amazing ground beef, and a little bit of brisket.”

Once the patties are prepped, “first things first — season it,” Ramsay said.

“Try and get this done the day before,” the chef said of seasoning raw patties. “If you get this done the day before, set them in the fridge so…they don’t fall apart on the grill.”

Ramsay also says to remember to season all sides of your patty, advising to, “roll the seasoning around the edge of the burger.”

Before tossing them onto the grill, especially if you season the night before, Ramsay says to let the meat sit at room temperature for a little bit.

“Don’t take them out of the fridge ice cold, otherwise they will be dry on the outside and raw in the middle,” the chef explains.

Next, Ramsay adds that you should always remember to toast your buns to avoid sogginess.

Ramsay’s last secret for a perfect burger is to lightly brush both sides of the burger with butter while they are on the grill, saying this is what “makes the burgers so tasty.” Ramsay says to add the cheese to the top of the burger 30 seconds before they come off the grill.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com