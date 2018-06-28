Going on Vacation Recharges Us, but That Effect Vanishes Almost Immediately Back at Work

If you’re going on vacation for the Fourth of July, try to enjoy every second. Because as soon as you’re back at work, you’ll be back to feeling that old sensation of crushing emptiness. But hey, that vacation sure was great!

According to a new survey, the majority of people say that vacations recharge them and help them recover from stress . . . but those good feelings go away QUICKLY.

40% of people say the good feelings disappear within a few days . . . and 24% say they disappear the SECOND they’re back at work.

The survey also found that only 41% of people say their company encourages them to take time off . . . and 19% of people avoid taking vacations because they’re afraid it’ll make it look like they’re not committed to their job.

