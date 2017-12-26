George Michael’s family posts tribute, one year after his passing

George Michael passed away a year ago Monday, and his family has posted a note on his official website, remembering the late singer and thanking his fans for their support.

After expressing gratitude that U.K. fans sent the recent reissue of Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 to the top of the charts, the statement notes, “This year has been a series of new and tough challenges for those of us close and loyal to Yog” — “Yog” was George’s nickname.

The statement goes on to say how difficult it’s been to hear George’s holiday hits “Last Christmas” and “December Song” playing in “shops, cars, and radios…knowing he’s no longer here with us, missing him.”

It continues, “This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss, and that the sadness of our wider family, and true friends, is shared by many of you.”

“…Yog, who loved Christmas…would want each of you that admired and loved him…to take a moment, raise a glass, enjoy his music and think of him fondly, making sure to enjoy your time with, and appreciate your family and friends,” it goes on to say. “…Yog shared his music with all of us, and many of you connected deeply with his words, yet in life, many hold their own important words and feelings inside, as so often they are the hardest to say out loud.”

The statement concludes: “So if you can, in his memory this year, take a moment and a deep breath and say those ‘I Love You’s’ out loud. We all think there is time, don’t we? — but, just maybe, it’s later than you think.”

“Have a good Christmas everyone…and as our darling Yog would say…’Take Care.’”

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com