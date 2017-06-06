George and Amal Clooney welcome twins

LISTEN

George and Amal Clooney’s twins have arrived.

The actor and the human rights attorney have welcomed a son named Alexander and a daughter named Ella, the Oscar winner’s publicist confirmed to ABC News.

In a statement, the rep said, “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Clooney, 56, and Amal, 39, were first linked in 2013 and married in Italy in 2014. The Oscar-winner, long regarded as Hollywood’s consummate bachelor, has said that he felt he was “marrying up” when it came to his wife.

“Everything’s different now. Actually it is. I was going to make a joke but it is actually,” he said during a 2015 appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.” “I couldn’t be happier.”

Earlier this year, Clooney confirmed that he was going to be a first-time father.

“It’s exciting,” he said during an interview with a French television program Rencontres de Cinema. “We’re really happy and really excited and it’s going to be an adventure.”

