Freckle tattoos are now a thing

Do you love the fresh-faced look of freckles, but aren’t so blessed? Head on over to your local tattoo shop.

That’s where you can have the dewy-looking dots inked into your face, in just the latest trend that uses tattoo guns to glam up your look, like tattooed brows or eyeliner.

The procedure, known as “freckling,” is typically completed in one hour-long session; while most tats never come off, these last up to three years.

the procedure was apparently the brainchild of Montreal-based cosmetic tattoo artist Gabrielle Rainbow, who grabbed her gun after she and a friend had been using makeup to imitate the natural dots of pigmentation.