Ford created a crib that simulates a car ride to lull babies to sleep

Most new parents learn quickly that a car ride can quickly soothe a fussy baby to bed, and Ford took this truism to heart, creating a crib that simulates the experience.

MAX Motor Dreams is a rectangular crib that mimics a car ride with gentle rocking movement, driving sounds, and lights that stream along its surface, simulating the way streetlights ebb and flow as you drive by — all without requiring you to grab your keys.

An included app even lets you record actual car rides you take with your baby, to help sell the illusion.

Now for some good news/bad news. The crib was made as one-off as a promotion for Ford’s C-MAX vehicle line — you can even take the crib for a test drive…if you live in Spain.

BUT, Ford says it got so many inquiries from sleepy parents that it’s considering making it for sale.