Flea market find turns out to be half-million dollar diamond

A British woman who paid around 10 bucks at a trunk sale for what she thought was a costume diamond ring was floored when she found out the flea market find was in fact a 26.27 carat white diamond.

The buyer, who wanted to remain anonymous, noted she wore the ring every day for 30 years, oblivious that it was the real McCoy.

Her pittance of an investment is expected to fetch upwards of 450 thousand bucks when it goes on the block at Sotheby’s next month.