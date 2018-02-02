Fiona the hippo predicts Eagles Super Bowl win

The Cincinnati Zoo’s most famous baby hippopotamus has picked the Philadelphia Eagles over a New England Patriots’ win on Superbowl Sunday.

WMAQ reports that on Thursday, the zoo shared video showing the one-year-old hippo nosing around a cardboard box painted with a Patriots logo, but she then made a late game adjustment and started eating a pile of lettuce atop a green box bearing the Eagles logo.

Fiona just celebrated her first birthday a week ago. She came to prominence when she was born prematurely at a dangerously low 29 pounds. With care from the zoo, Fiona is now nearly 700 pounds.

Fiona isn’t the only local celebrity making Super Bowl predictions. April the Giraffe, who became an internet sensation when she was pregnant and later gave birth to her calf, Tajiri, picked the Patriots.

Super Bowl LII will air live on NBC on Sunday.