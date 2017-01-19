Female Scientist Invents Device to Let You “Feel” a Kiss over Your Cellphone

A woman’s invention with a decidedly unsexy name is looking to the take the sting out of long-term relationships: it “translates” your partner’s kiss to your cellphone.

It’s called the Kissenger.

While its name may remind you of the arguably unkissable former Secretary of State, Emma Yann Zhang, a doctoral student at the Imagineering Institute in Malaysia, says its sensor-packed pad, which plugs into your cellphone, measures your lip pressure, then transmits that to the opposite device plugged into your partner’s smartphone.

The soft, skin-like pressure pad is coupled with a live Skype feed, so you can see your partner kissing “you” while you feel what they’re up to with their kisser.

It’s also handy for parents and grandparents who aren’t around to peck their kin.

“We want to make online or digital communication much more intimate,” said Zhang, according to WTOP-TV.

Zhang said there are no current plans to release Kissenger publicly, though she’d be interested in teaming up with a company to do just that.

Currently, there’s no allowance for any tongue action. That will change, if she has her druthers.

“The next version we’re looking at building a kissing robot. It’s going to be a humanoid robot head, but with interactive lips.”

