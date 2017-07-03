Fans take to the streets to #SingForAdele after she cancels her final shows

After fans got over being disappointed that Adele was forced to cancel the final two shows of her 25 World Tour due to vocal problems, they took to the streets of London over the weekend to show their support for the heartbroken singer.

Using the hashtag #SingForAdele, hundreds of fans gathered over the weekend outside Wembley Stadium — the venue that was supposed to have hosted the concerts — and joined in a mass singalong of her hits. As one social media caption put it, “Adele can’t sing for us, but we can sing for her.”

According to the British paper The Independent, Adele fans not only gathered outside of Wembley to sing hits like “Someone Like You” and “Hello,” but also united in other London locations, such as Oxford Street, where a girl played the piano in the middle of the sidewalk.

“It’s fair to say that Adele could do with a pick me up right now,” read the message on the Sing for Adele Facebook event posting. “She’s just had to cancel her last two shows because of damage to her vocal chords, and she’s absolutely gutted. I think we should send her some love.”

On Friday, Adele posted a lengthy message explaining that, on doctors’ orders, she had to scrap the final two shows of the tour because she’d damaged her vocal cords.

“To say that I am heartbroken would be a complete understatement,” she continued. “You know I would not make this decision lightly.” In fact, she admitted she had even considered lip-syncing her way through the shows, just so all the fans wouldn’t be inconvenienced, but decided against it.

“I’m sorry. I’m devastated,” she wrote. “I’m sorry. I love you I’m so sorry please forgive me.”

