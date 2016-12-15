Experts Say You Don’t Need to Warm Up Your Car

With a brutal cold snap chilling a hundred million Americans this week, it’s time to address the annual winter-weather debate: To warm up your car or not?

Long story short, the experts say it’s not necessary.

Most everyone remembers having to get someplace, but having their mom or dad insisting on warming up the car on those cold days.

One 2009 study even found that on average, Americans thought they should idle for over 5 minutes before driving when temperatures were below 32 degrees.

But it’s just not true…anymore, at any rate.

Older cars which used carburetors did need to to warm up, else the car wouldn’t get the right mix of fuel and oxygen, and stall.

However, modern cars have fuel injectors which don’t have that fatal flaw — and thus don’t need more than 30 seconds before you start driving in winter. “The engine will warm up faster being driven,” the EPA and DOE explain.