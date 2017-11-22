Expert tips for navigating Thanksgiving dinner conversation

Perhaps the most daunting thing about Thanksgiving is not navigating the travel, the traffic or the mountains of food, but rather navigating the dinner conversation while keeping the peace.

“Remember that you can endure just about anything for one day, and that includes uncomfortable family settings,” Sharon Schweitzer, founder of Protocol & Etiquette Worldwide, told ABC News. “Keep your head high and let any annoyances roll off your back rather than letting them provoke you into an argument.

She added, “If possible, seat yourself with family with whom you can share a pleasant conversation without unwanted interjections, and focus on enjoying the celebrations rather than avoiding particular people.”

Schweitzer shared with ABC News her expert tips for keeping the peace at the holiday dinner table:

* Stick with neutral conversational starters that won’t provoke a heated debate, such as sports, movies or upcoming holiday plans, Schweitzer suggests. “When you steer clear of hot topics such as politics or religion, you reduce the risk of clashing opinions.”

* Select seats carefully: “If you’re hosting the event, consider a seating arrangement to avoid age-old disputes between Cousin Nancy and Uncle Ned,” she said. “Seat guests in conflict on opposite ends of the table, and place yourself near the center so that you can mediate the conversation if needed.”

*Avoid “taboo topics. “These include:

Politics: “For those with strong opinions, remember there is a time and place for everything.”

Prying Questions: “While you may mean well by asking when your niece is planning to have children, or inquiring about someone’s relationship status, personal questions push all the wrong buttons,” Schweitzer said.

Religion: “If you know you’re hosting guests with varying belief systems, avoid aggravating any tension by asking about the last time they went to church.”