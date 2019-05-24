Everything Coming and Leaving Netflix June 2019
I hope you’re in the mood for scrolling.
It’s time to ready up your summer watch list! Netflix just came out with their coming and going lists for June 2019, and it’s a doozy. There’s a lot of great stuff we’re getting and losing. Some of the most notable series coming next month include the 5th season of the amazing anthology sci-fi series Black Mirror, the Oscar award-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Murder Mystery starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
Some big losses we’re seeing next month include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2, and the classic 80’s high school movie Pretty in Pink. (Gah! I love all of those movies). There’s a bunch of Disney movies leaving next month too, so make to get your fix because come June 1st, they’re outta here.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix next month:
June 1
Arthdal Chronicles
Oh, Ramona!
Magic Mike
Network
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty: Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
June 3
Documentary Now!: Season 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series
June 4
Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome
June 5
A Silent Voice
Black Mirror: Season 5
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
June 6
Alles ist gut
Todos los saben
June 7
3%: Season 3
Belmonte
The Black Godfather
The Chef Show
Designated Survivor: Season 3
Elisa & Marcela
I Am Mother
Pachamama
Rock My Heart
Super Monsters Monster Pets
Tales of the City
June 8
Berlin, I Love You
June 11
Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 12
Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
June 13
The 3rd Eye 2
Jinn
Kakegurui xx
June 14
Aggretsuko: Season 2
The Alcàsser Murders
Awake: The Million Dollar Game
Charité at War
Cinderella Pop
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5
Leila
Life Overtakes Me
Marlon: Season 2
Murder Mystery
Unité 42
June 15
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15
June 16
Cop Car
June 17
The Missing: Season 3
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives
Big Kill
June 19
Beats
The Edge of Democracy
June 20
Le Chant du Loup
June 21
Ad Vitam
Bolívar
The Casketeers: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 2
Dark: Season 2
The End of Evangelion
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
GO! Live Your Way: Season 2
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
La misma sangre
Mr. Iglesias
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3
June 24
Forest of Piano: Season 2
June 25
Mike Epps: Only One Mike
June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper
June 27
Answer for Heaven
June 28
20th Century Women
7SEEDS
Dope: Season 3
Exhibit A
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Motown Magic: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 3
The Chosen One
June 29
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5
June 30
Madam Secretary: Season 5
And here’s Everything Leaving:
Leaving June 1
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener
June 5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
June 6
The Soloist
June 14
Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1
I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1
Mother
June 15
Apocalypse Now
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
The Pianist
June 16
Death Race
June 24
Disney’s Mulan 2