Elton John turns 70 Saturday

He turns 70 Saturday, and he’s still standing: Sir Elton John says at this moment, he’s living his best life.

“I’m interested in moving forward all the time, with what I create, my collaborations, and also with discovering the work of other people,” says the always-busy rock legend. “I think age is immaterial, provided we keep our minds alive by being open to new things.”

Above all, Elton remains a fan of music: both listening to it and performing it.

“I can be as excited by a new artist who plays me their demo as I am by a new record of one of my musical heroes,” he says.

“Life is a constant state of flux for us all, and I like to embrace that,” he adds. “I also feel very happy to use my position to bring attention to injustice in the world, and to try to help where I can. At this time in my life I’m the happiest I have ever been.”

This year also marks Elton’s 50th anniversary of his collaboration with his lyricist, Bernie Taupin.

“It’s the same excitement now as when we first started,” he says of their partnership, adding, “It’s an amazing achievement to stay with one person for 50 years on a creative basis, in an industry where that doesn’t really happen very much.”

As previously reported, Elton will celebrate his birthday with a charity gala featuring Lady Gaga and special guests. Proceeds his event will raise money for his Elton John AIDS Foundation and for exhibitions and programs at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

