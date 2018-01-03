Elton John bids his mother farewell: “Thank you for bringing me into the world”

Elton John’s mother died on December 4, but it was only Wednesday that he got to say goodbye to her properly.

On Instagram, Elton posted a photo of a brass plaque that reads, “Sheila Eileen Farebrother, 4th December 2017, Aged 92 Years.” The caption read, “Dear Mum, Today’s funeral was perfect. Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort.”

Elton continued, “Having the service where [grandma] lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again. Tomorrow your friends will gather separately to say their good byes. I’ve chosen all the music so everything will be just right.”

Elton finished by writing, “Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me. Love, Elton #RIP.”

Elton and his mother were estranged for several years, but they made up when she was 90 years old. After she passed away, Elton dedicated “Your Song” to her at one of his shows.

