Elton John announces retirement from touring

Sir Elton John is retiring from the road — but just not yet.

Saying “my priorities now are my children, my husband, and my family,” the rock and pop icon announced at a live New York City press conference Wednesday afternoon, with assistance from Anderson Cooper, that he’ll end his time on the road with a 300-date world tour, dubbed the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which Elton promised will be the “best tour I’ve ever done.”

The tour will make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on September 16th. Tickets go on sale on Friday February 2nd at 10 am.

Elton, who turns 71 in March, also denied claims his decision was due to ill health, saying he wouldn’t mount a 300-date world tour if he were in ill health.

Elton also insisted he will still make music and record, including work on musicals.

Elton John’s recording career spans nearly 50 years, since his first album, Empty Sky, was released in 1969. He’s released 30 studio albums in all, the most recent 2016’s Wonderful Crazy Night.

A member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, Elton’s one of a handful of performers to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. He was knighted in 1998 for his charitable work, including founding the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992, which has raised millions for AIDS research and education.

