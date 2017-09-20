Elle King and Ingrid Michaelson to star in live Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory production

Elle King and Ingrid Michaelson will be playing LA’s famous Hollywood Bowl in November, but it won’t be their usual music concert. The two singer/songwriters will be cast members of the Bowl’s musical production of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

The Los Angeles Times reports the production will feature performers singing songs from the movie as the classic 1971 film, starring Gene Wilder, plays onscreen. Elle will perform spoiled rich girl Veruca Salt’s big number, “I Want It Now,” while Ingrid will play the role of Mrs. Bucket, Charlie’s mom.

John Stamos will sing the role of Willy Wonka, while “Weird Al” Yankovic is billed as singing all the Oompa Loompa parts. Stranger Things and It star Finn Wolfhard will play Charlie, Giancarlo Esposito will sing “The Candy Man,” and Richard Kind will portray Grandpa Joe.

The production premieres November 3 and 4, and will include dancers, special effects, special guests and “Scratch-N-Sniff Golden Tickets.” The director, Richard Kraft, explains, “At the right moments [the audience] will be experiencing the aromas like chocolate and bubble gum. Even the Snozzberries will smell like Snozzberries,” he says, quoting a line from the film.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com