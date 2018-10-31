Eggnog seems like one of those things that you either love or hate. I, for one, love it! It’s always been a tradition in my house that when we setup the Christmas tree, we play Christmas music and drink our favorite Eggnog. I never thought of incorporating eggnog into other recipes, though.

Can you imagine waking up, having a nice hot cup of coffee and enjoying some eggnog french toast with some freshly cooked sausage or bacon? Man, I’m hungry already!