Eggnog French Toast
Eggnog seems like one of those things that you either love or hate. I, for one, love it! It’s always been a tradition in my house that when we setup the Christmas tree, we play Christmas music and drink our favorite Eggnog. I never thought of incorporating eggnog into other recipes, though.
Can you imagine waking up, having a nice hot cup of coffee and enjoying some eggnog french toast with some freshly cooked sausage or bacon? Man, I’m hungry already!
Eggnog French Toast
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups eggnog
- 5 large eggs
- 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp rum extract
- 12 slices Texas toast
Preheat an electric griddle to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl whisk together eggnog, eggs, nutmeg and rum extract until very well blended. Pour mixture into a 11 by 7-inch baking dish (or other similar sized shallow baking dish) and dip bread 2 slices as a time into mixture, then rotate and coat opposite side (I also like to gently squeeze to soak to the center, then lift and gently squeeze again to remove excess). Transfer to buttered griddle and cook until bottom is golden brown then flip and cook opposite side until golden.
Serve warm with maple syrup and sweetened whipped cream if desired.