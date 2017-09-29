Ed Sheeran will make a cameo on The Simpsons

Now that Ed Sheeran’s made a cameo in the most popular show around, Game of Thrones, it’s time for him to appear on one of the longest-running shows around: The Simpsons.

It was reported a while back that Ed would provide a guest voice for one of the upcoming episodes, but now there’s more information, courtesy of the show’s executive producer, Al Jean.

We already knew that Ed would play a musician named Brendan in the episode. But EW reports that the music-themed episode will actually feature a love triangle between Brendan, Lisa and Nelson, the latter of whom apparently has some musical talent.

As for Brendan, Jean tells EW, “He’s a great musician and he’s a little condescending to Lisa, but also thinks she could be great. So it’s a choice that she makes between Nelson and him. At one point he goes, ‘Why is this even a choice?'”

The 29th season of Fox’s animated series begins Sunday at 8 p.m

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com