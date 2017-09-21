Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars top list of most popular weddings songs in America

If you’ve been to a wedding within the past couple of years, you probably have an idea of some of the most popular tunes that are being used by brides and grooms these days….but if you do some “thinking,” you’ll be able to guess what the most popular one is.

According to the Washington Post, Spotify has revealed the most popular wedding songs in America based on their user-made wedding playlists. Number one on the list is “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran, followed by “Marry You” by Bruno Mars.

Rounding out the top five is John Legend’s love ballad “All of Me,” along with the guaranteed floor-fillers “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston.

Other crowd-pleasers on the list include “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, “Crazy in Love” by Beyonce featuring Jay-Z, “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri, “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz, and, suprisingly, “Hey Ya!” by Outkast.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com