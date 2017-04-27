Diva Wars: Aretha Franklin stirs up old feud with Dionne Warwick

Aretha Franklin wants some R-E-S-P-E-C-T on her name.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Franklin blasted fellow singer Dionne Warwick over comments Warwick made in 2012 at the funeral of Whitney Houston. Although Franklin was unable to attend the ceremony due to health issues, Warwick allegedly, and erroneously, introduced her to funeral goers as Houston’s “godmother.”

“‘Ree’s not here, but she is here,” Warwick said, using Franklin’s nickname. “She loves Whitney as if she were born to her. She is her godmother.” Darlene Love is, in fact, Whitney Houston’s godmother.

Franklin says the incident was damaging to her reputation and she eventually planned to “address it at a later date.”

“She blatantly lied on me … fully well knowing what she was doing,” Franklin told AP. “There’s been so much going on around her [Houston], around the service, around the drugs, around her and Bobby [Brown] supposed to be fighting, I didn’t want to add anything to that and I didn’t want to be a part of that.”

Almost five years later, Franklin is still upset and taking aim at Warwick.

“She said, ‘Give me a hug,’ ” Aretha said, recalling how Warwick try to make amends last week during the premiere of Clive Davis’ documentary, Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, where she preformed. “I said, ‘Oh hell no. You couldn’t be serious.’ We’ve never been friends and I don’t think that Dionne has ever liked me.”

When asked to comment about the incident, Warwick’s rep said she would not “dignify a response” to Aretha’s remarks.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com