Did Michael Jackson Have a Secret Romance?

An alleged secret romance between Michael Jackson and a young woman named Shana Mangatal will be revealed in a tell-all book written by Mangatal.

Titled Michael and Me: The Untold Story of Michael Jackson’s Secret Romance, Mangatal claims that her love affair with the late pop icon began the first time she saw him at his 1988 Madison Square Garden concert in New York City, and lasted until 2009. She states that Jackson pointed at her while performing his hit song, “Human Nature,” while singing the lyrics “See that girl — she knows I’m watching. She likes the way I stare.”

“He kept glancing at me for the remainder of the concert and I was sure we had made a love connection,” Mangatal writes in the memoir.

Michael and Me: The Untold Story of Michael Jackson’s Secret Romance is currently on sale everywhere.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com