Delays & Cancellations

School Delays for Monday, December 12, 2016

If you have to be out and about this morning, please be safe!   

Penns Valley Area School District 2 hour delay
CPI (Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology) 2 hour delay
Altoona Area School District 2 hour delay
Bald Eagle Area School District 2 hour delay
Bellefonte Area School District 2 hour delay
Bellwood-Antis School District 2 hour delay
Clearfield Area School District 2 hour delay
Good Shepard Christian Pre-School Closed
Grace Lutheran Preschool and Kindergarten 2 hour delay
Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center 2 hour delay
Growing in Faith Day Care Open @ 9:00 AM
Hollidaysburg Area School District 2 hour delay
Huntingdon Area School District 2 hour delay
Mount Union Area School District 2 hour delay
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in State College 2 hour delay
Penns Valley Area Schools 2 hour delay
Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 2 hour delay
Southern Huntingdon County School District 2 hour delay
South Hills School in State College 2 hour delay
State College Area School District 2 hour delay
State College Friends School 2 hour delay
Tyrone Area School District 2 hour delay
Young Scholars of Central PA Charter School 2 hour delay

 

