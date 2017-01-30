David Bowie to Be Honored with Series of UK Stamps

The U.K.’s postal agency is paying tribute to the late David Bowie with a new series of commemorative stamps that will be available starting March 14.

The Royal Mail will issue 10 Bowie-themed postage stamps, with six featuring the cover art of the influential singer’s albums and four showing him performing on tour during different periods of his career.

The album covers appearing on the stamps will be 1971’s Hunky Dory, 1973’s Aladdin Sane, 1977’s “Heroes”, 1983’s Let’s Dance, 1997’s Earthling and Bowie’s final studio effort, 2016’s Blackstar. The four tour-themed stamps will feature images of Bowie on his 1972 Ziggy Stardust Tour, his 1978 Stage Trek, his 1983 Serious Moonlight Tour and his 2004 A Reality Tour.

The series is being released during the same year Bowie would have celebrated his 70th birthday and the 50th anniversary of the release of of his debut album. David died of cancer in January 2016 at the age of 69.

Royal Mail executive Philip Parker says, “For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers. Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”

The collection marks the first time an individual musician will be honored with an official stamp series by the Royal Mail. The agency previously paid tribute to The Beatles and Pink Floyd with stamp series in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

The Bowie stamps can be pre-ordered now at RoyalMail.com/DavidBowie.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com