Daryl Hall & John Oates to host Philadelphia-centric HoagieNation Festival

These days it seems like every act has their own festival, so why not the best-selling duo in music history?

Daryl Hall & John Oates have announced their inaugural HoagieNation Festival, which will celebrate all things having to do with their hometown of Philadelphia. The duo’s tour mates this year, Tears for Fears, also will perform, as will the trek’s opening act, singer-songwriter Allen Stone. In addition, the lineup includes local artists such as G. Love & Special Sauce, Vivian Green,Son Little and Marah, as well as Nashville-based soul-jazz musician Kandace Springs, among others.

Besides the music, Philadelphia food favorites — including hoagie sandwiches, of course — craft beers and local celebrities will be highlighted.

In a statement, Daryl Hall says, “HoagieNation is a wonderful and colorful place where the citizens are united by a love of cold meat and Amoroso’s rolls. P.S. they ALL got soul!”

John Oates adds, “Philly is famous for a lot of things, but the highlights just might be the amazing MUSIC and of course the HOAGIE! Well we are going to put it all together for you on May 27th at the Daryl Hall and John Oates HoagieNation festival. This will be the first, this will be historic, and you NEED to be there.”

The event will take place Memorial Day Weekend, on May 27 at Festival Pier at the Philadelphia waterfront area of Penn’s Landing. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, at noon via Ticketmaster. For more information, visit HoagieNation.com.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com