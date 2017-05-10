Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller says she’ll pretend her time in prison is like being “in a movie”

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller, who was sentenced Tuesday to one year and a day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud, says she, “wasn’t ever trying to hurt anyone.”

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, Miller, 51, reflected on her sentence for bankruptcy fraud and for bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.

“It sounds like a movie title,” Miller said of the “one year and one day” sentence. “I’m going to pretend I’m in a movie and we’re on set and I’m there for 10 months and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Miller was originally indicted on fraud charges in 2015 for allegedly hiding $775,000 in income from bankruptcy creditors. She pleaded guilty to the charge in 2016, and insists she was “not intentionally” trying to hide anything.

If she could do it all over again, Miller said, “I would never had filed for bankruptcy ever,” she said.

Miller must report to prison in the next 44 days. Until then, she said she’s taking time to reflect. “I didn’t have any children of my own. These were my kids and I raised them like they were my kids,” Miller said tearfully of her dance students.

The fiery dance instructor said she hopes to “be a better businesswoman” in the next chapter of her life as she shifts her energy to “worry about” herself instead of her students.

U.S. District Court Judge Joy Flowers Conti told Miller she could transition to a halfway house after serving 10 months of her sentence. Miller was also ordered to pay $40,000 in fines and to spend two years on supervised release after serving time in jail, according to ABC affiliate WTAE in Pittsburgh.

