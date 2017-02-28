Company turns your ashes into vinyl record

A UK-based company coyly called And Vinyly has just the thing for the music lover in your life — once he or she isn’t, any longer: a vinyl record made from the cremated ashes of the deceased.

For just under 6 grand, the company will press the cremains into a playable record, which can contain either the decedent’s favorite music, or even their pre-recorded voice, for those not freaked out enough by using your record player to spin “Strawberry Fields Forever” backwards and hearing “I buried Paul.”

The discs, which can take up to three months to produce, do not produce digital clarity: instead, it features clicks and pops from the needle hitting the dead’s dusty bits.