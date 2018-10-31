Cocoa for a Snowy Night

One of my favorite things to drink around the holidays is hot cocoa. There’s something about the warmth of the mug and the creaminess of the chocolate that makes me feel really cozy all over. But, I can’t get just any cocoa. Sure, there are some instant versions that will do the trick, but I’m a “make-it-from-scratch” kind of girl. And it MUST be topped with marshmallows!

Normally, my dad and I will take turns standing next to the stove to monitor the milk heating in a pan. But this year we will make things easier on ourselves and make the cocoa in our trusty crock pot! To top it off, I found a recipe for Whipped Cream Cubes that will make a great, DIY alternative to marshmallows – sounds perfect to me!

Just imagine curling up with a mug full of cocoa and watching your favorite Holiday movie… sounds delightful, right?

Check out the recipes below.