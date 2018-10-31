Cocoa for a Snowy Night
One of my favorite things to drink around the holidays is hot cocoa. There’s something about the warmth of the mug and the creaminess of the chocolate that makes me feel really cozy all over. But, I can’t get just any cocoa. Sure, there are some instant versions that will do the trick, but I’m a “make-it-from-scratch” kind of girl. And it MUST be topped with marshmallows!
Normally, my dad and I will take turns standing next to the stove to monitor the milk heating in a pan. But this year we will make things easier on ourselves and make the cocoa in our trusty crock pot! To top it off, I found a recipe for Whipped Cream Cubes that will make a great, DIY alternative to marshmallows – sounds perfect to me!
Just imagine curling up with a mug full of cocoa and watching your favorite Holiday movie… sounds delightful, right?
Check out the recipes below.
Creamy Crock Pot Cocoa
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
- (1) 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
- 6 cups milk
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 cups of chocolate chips (milk chocolate OR semi-sweet)
Pour all the ingredients into your crockpot and mix well. Cook on low for at least two hours (stirring occasionally). Be sure to mix well before serving.
Whipped Cream Cubes
Ingredients
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- Baking Tray
- Parchment Paper
- Cookie Cutters
Chill a metal mixing bowl and whisk in freezer for 15 minutes. Pour cream and sugar into bowl and mix on medium speed just until firm peaks form.
Line a baking tray with parchment paper and spread whipped cream out into an even layer. Freeze for several hours or overnight until completely firm.
Using your cookie cutters, cut out your festive shapes. Place the cut outs in the freezer to have on hand for cocoa.