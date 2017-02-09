LISTEN

Closings & Delays: 9 Feb 2017 (Updated 6:05 AM)

No Response Permalink

Closings & Delays: 9 Feb 2017 (Updated 6:05 AM)

Penn State University Park:
“All Activities Canceled Until 10 AM. Essential staff please report at regular time.”

CLOSED
Bald Eagle Area School District
Bellefonte Area School District
Grace Lutheran Preschool & Kindergarten
Grace Prep
Moshannon Valley School District
Mount Nittany UMC Preschool
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in State College
Penns Valley Area Schools
Saint Joseph Catholic Academy
Southern Huntingdon County School District
South Hills School in Altoona
South Hills School in State College
State College Area School District
State College Friends School
Tyrone Area School District
Young Scholars of Central PA Charter School

2-HOUR DELAY
Altoona Area School District
Bellwood-Antis School District
Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center
Huntingdon Area School District
Mount Union Area School District
Penn State Altoona
Southern Huntingdon County School District
Tyrone Area School District

About the author

Jason Crane Jason Crane Jason Crane is the host of The Morning Mixtape on 98.7 The FREQ (http://987thefreq.com/), a music and interview show on a radio station in State College, PA. He also produces The Jazz Session podcast (http://thejazzsession.com/) and the First Laughs podcast (http://firstlaughs.com/); works as a saxophonist and a stand-up comedian; and helps to raise two sons. In 2011, the Los Angeles Times named Jason one of 25 arts and culture people to follow on Twitter (http://twitter.com/jasondcrane). Jason’s first collection of poems, Unexpected Sunlight (FootHills Publishing), was published in 2010 and is available at http://jasoncrane.org/store. His work has been published in many places, including Blue Collar Review, qarrtsiluni , Meat For Tea, State of Emergency: Chicago Poets Address The Gulf Crisis, and Poets For Living Waters. Over the years, Jason has worked as a grocery stock clerk, cashier, bank teller, waiter, professional musician, radio announcer, television/radio script writer, Web site editor, newspaper and wire-service copy editor, radio reporter, newspaper page designer, union organizer, nonprofit development director, radio station manager, talk show host, stay-at-home dad, union organizing director, union representative, communications/public relations specialist, bookstore manager, and podcast producer/host. Jason has moved more than 30 times to lots of different places, including Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Alabama and Japan. More posts by this author
Permalink

Recent Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT