Closings & Delays: 9 Feb 2017 (Updated 6:05 AM)
Penn State University Park:
“All Activities Canceled Until 10 AM. Essential staff please report at regular time.”
CLOSED
Bald Eagle Area School District
Bellefonte Area School District
Grace Lutheran Preschool & Kindergarten
Grace Prep
Moshannon Valley School District
Mount Nittany UMC Preschool
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in State College
Penns Valley Area Schools
Saint Joseph Catholic Academy
Southern Huntingdon County School District
South Hills School in Altoona
South Hills School in State College
State College Area School District
State College Friends School
Tyrone Area School District
Young Scholars of Central PA Charter School
2-HOUR DELAY
Altoona Area School District
Bellwood-Antis School District
Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center
Huntingdon Area School District
Mount Union Area School District
Penn State Altoona
Southern Huntingdon County School District
Tyrone Area School District