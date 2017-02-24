Check out Elton John’s Oscar party dinner menu

The 25th installment of Elton John’s Academy Awards Viewing Party goes down Sunday night in West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, and some stars might want to attend just for the food alone.

The sumptuous dinner, whose menu was created by chef Gordon Ramsay, starts with bigeye tuna sashimi and caviar and Jerusalem artichoke soup, followed by filet mignon with smashed potatoes, truffle butter and caramelized onions and sea bass with white bean puree and fennel slaw.

That will be followed by a Red Oak lettuce salad with Stilton blue cheese, a pear poached in port wine and a honey vinaigrette. Smoked chocolate mousse with blood orange caramel and coffee almond crumble will round out the meal.

But the food isn’t the only attraction at the event, which raises money for Elton’s AIDS Foundation. There will also be a performance by the band St. Paul & the Broken Bones, and a look at a new movie called The Promise, which is about the Armenian genocide in Turkey during World War I. All proceeds from the movie will go to nonprofit organizations, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

There also will be a silent auction at the viewing party, which over the past 25 years has raised more than $56 million to help people at risk for or living with HIV/AIDS. Expected attendees include Katy Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kevin Spacey, Britney Spears, Steven Tyler, Beyonce, Jim Carrey, Heidi Klum, Rob Lowe, and current Oscar nominees Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com