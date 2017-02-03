Carol Burnett Pilot “Household Name” Picked Up by ABC

Carol Burnett is a step closer to making a return to series TV with ABC’s pickup of her comedy pilot, Household Name, according to Variety.

The project, from executive producer Amy Poehler and Wings and Murphy Brown showrunner Michael Saltzman, follows a family that has a chance to own their dream house, on the condition that they share it with the previous owner — an “eccentric, larger than life actress,” played by Burnett.

Burnett’s legendary variety-comedy series The Carol Burnett Show, picked up three Emmy Awards over its 11-year run from 1967-78. She’s earned a total of six Emmys over a career that’s spanned five decades.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com