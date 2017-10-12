Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Chainsmokers, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd lead American Music Awards nominees

Bruno Mars has a lot to like this morning. The “That’s What I Like” singer’s earned a leading eight American Music Awards nominations, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Pop/Rock and Soul R&B Artist and more. It’s all on the strength of his 24K Magic album, which also earned nods for favorite Pop/Rock and Soul/R&B album.

Ed Sheeran, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and The Chainsmokers are tied with the next-most nominations, at five each.

Nominees in six of the top categories were first announced by R&B singer Ciara on ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday, including the Artist of the Year category.

You can vote for your favorite artists via Billboard.com beginning today.

The 45th American Music Awards take place Sunday, November 19, broadcast live at 8:00 PM on ABC.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com