Brian Wilson’s high school grade for writing “Surfin'” changes from F to A

Maybe launching the Beach Boys’ career counts as extra credit.

Back in the early 1960s, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson got a F in a high school music class for a song that turned out to be “Surfin’,” the Beach Boys’ first single.

On Monday, Wilson returned to Hawthorne High School and had the grade changed.

“Brian’s failing grade has now been changed to an A on this assignment by Dr. Landesfeind!,” reads a post on Wilson’s Twitter account. The post features a picture of Wilson with a beaming Hawthorne High School Principal Vanessa Landesfeind. Wilson is holding a Student Grade Form signed by Landesfeind that approves the grade change.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com