Bon Jovi Wants You…to Be Their Opening Act

Why bother hiring an opening act for your tour who everyone has already heard of? That’s the thinking behind Bon Jovi’s latest fan contest.

The group will kick off their This House Is Not for Sale tour next month, and they’re looking for unknown bands to compete for a chance to open selected arena dates during the tour. This is the third time the band has done this in the last ten years.

In a statement, Jon says, “Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time. That’s the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you’re ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music.”

In order to enter, bands need to upload audition videos to BonJovi.com, at Bon Jovi’s Facebook page or at the Facebook page of their concert promoter, Live Nation. Live Nation will choose 10 finalists, and then Bon Jovi’s management will pick the winner for each date on the tour.

Good luck!

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com