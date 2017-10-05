Bon Jovi, Eurythmics, The Cars, J. Geils Band among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

The nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2018 class have been revealed, and the list spans multiple genres of music, from rock, rap and metal to R&B and funk. Among the big names included: Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, The Cars, and The Moody Blues.

Of the 19 nominees, many are appearing on the ballot for the first time, including Eurythmics, Dire Straits, Kate Bush, Radiohead, Judas Priest and the Moody Blues. This year’s nominees who’ve previously been on the ballot include Bon Jovi, The Cars, J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, Depeche Mode, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, and The Zombies.

You can vote for your favorites now at RockHall.com. The top five artists chosen by the public will make up a “fans’ ballot” that will be included with the other ballots. The final inductees will be announced in December.

The 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held April 14 in Cleveland, Ohio, and will air on HBO.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

MC5

The Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com