Bon Jovi, Eurythmics, The Cars, J. Geils Band among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
The nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2018 class have been revealed, and the list spans multiple genres of music, from rock, rap and metal to R&B and funk. Among the big names included: Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, The Cars, and The Moody Blues.
Of the 19 nominees, many are appearing on the ballot for the first time, including Eurythmics, Dire Straits, Kate Bush, Radiohead, Judas Priest and the Moody Blues. This year’s nominees who’ve previously been on the ballot include Bon Jovi, The Cars, J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, Depeche Mode, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, and The Zombies.
You can vote for your favorites now at RockHall.com. The top five artists chosen by the public will make up a “fans’ ballot” that will be included with the other ballots. The final inductees will be announced in December.
The 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held April 14 in Cleveland, Ohio, and will air on HBO.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Bon Jovi
Kate Bush
The Cars
Depeche Mode
Dire Straits
Eurythmics
J. Geils Band
Judas Priest
LL Cool J
MC5
The Meters
Moody Blues
Radiohead
Rage Against the Machine
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
Nina Simone
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Link Wray
The Zombies
