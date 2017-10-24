Billy Joel welcomes a daughter

Billy Joel is now the father of three daughters.

The singer and his wife Alexis welcomed their second child, Remy Anne, at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, his rep confirmed to People magazine.

The newborn weighs 7 lbs., 3 oz.

“Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled,” his rep added.

The 68-year old Rock-and-Roll-Hall-of-Famer married 35-year-old Alexis Roderick Joel in July, 2015 — one month before she gave birth to their eldest, Della Rose. He also has a 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray, with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com