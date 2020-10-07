Best Tweets of the Week 7.10.20
Rachel McCartney @RachelMComedy…Just because something’s vegan doesn’t mean it’s cruelty-free. For example, my ex-girlfriend.
Simon Holland @simoncholland…Has anyone tried lighting a fall scented candle to fix 2020 yet?
Mary Beth @marybethbarone…Being bad at using an Apple TV remote is a personality.
Blair Witch @JabbaTheMomm…I’m already ready for a nap tomorrow.
Dad Jokes @Dadsaysjokes…My friend in the country couldn’t afford his water bill. So, I sent him a “Get Well Soon” card.