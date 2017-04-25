Bananarama to reunite after 29 years

We’ve heard a rumor that 1980s pop trio Bananarama are reuniting!

Nearly 30 years after “petty squabbles” forced Siobhan Fahey, Keren Woodward and Sara Dalin ended a six-year run on the pop charts that included the hits, “Cruel Summer,” “Venus” and “I Heard a Rumour,” the group tells The Sun that they’ve burried the hatchet and are launching a U.K. tour kicking off in November.

“We first had a chat about it over Christmas and before we knew it the whole thing snowballed,” says Keren. “I called Siobhan to chat about it and things went from there.”

Adds Fahey, “By the time I managed to come over to talk about it, somehow it had become a done deal, the dates had been scheduled and we had a photoshoot arranged.”

Siobhan wasn’t immediately on board with the idea, admitting that after 29 years she’s “rusty to say the least.”

“I didn’t say ‘yes’ immediately,” she explains. “I was in complete shock but my heart felt a sense of absolute joy and I just felt it was the right time in my life.

“Emotionally it felt like something I needed to revisit, to go back to my roots and that time with my best friends, Fahey continues. “We’re going to go back and celebrate that extraordinary life we led together in our 20s.”

The British newspaper also indicates that the U.K. tour may only be just the beginning for the trio.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com