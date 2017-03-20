Backstreet Boy A.J. Mclean welcomes new daughter, Lyric

A Backstreet Boy has another girl. A.J. Maclean and his wife Rochelle have welcomed their second daughter, Lyric Dean Mclean, his rep confirms to ABC Radio.

The newborn arrived Sunday at 5 p.m. local time. She joins big sister Ava, who’s four.

“My wife is one of four and that showed me there’s something beyond special about having siblings,” A.J. told People . “Now, seeing the excitement and anticipation that Ava has about being a big sister is truly amazing, and the best feeling in the world. She’s been practicing for months with her dolls, and with some of my wife’s friends’ babies.”

A.J. added, “Having two baby girls is a dream come true and we couldn’t be any more proud or excited to welcome Lyric Dean McLean into the world and into our family.” Lyric makes eight Backstreet children. She and Ava are the only girls — the other members of the group all have sons.

When A.J. and Backstreet kicked off their Las Vegas residency, he told ABC Radio he would have a plane standing by ready to fly him back home to LA if his wife went into labor….and she did just that on Saturday, during the group’s show.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com