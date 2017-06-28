Baby born on board airplane gets 21 years of free flights for family

Christoph Lezcano was a jet setter from the time he was born — which happened on board a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Dallas — and now the newborn has a perk to prove it.

As a souvenir, Spirit Airlines gave new mom Christina Penton and her whole family 21 years’ worth of free flights.

Their flight was routed to New Orleans International Airport Saturday night, however, mom Penton, who was 36 weeks pregnant, found the baby couldn’t wait.

ABC News affiliate WGNO-TV reported that with the help of the Spirit Airlines flight crew, and a pediatrician who happened to be on board, she delivered the seven pound, 19.5-inch long baby mid-flight.