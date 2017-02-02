Arnold Schwarzenegger, Melissa McCarthy Featured in Two Super Bowl Ads

Arnold Schwarzenegger will return as the voice of the mobile action game Mobile Strike, and Melissa McCarthy, who already voices ads for the Kia Niro cross-over, will be featured in spots that will air during Sunday’s Super Bowl LI.

Arnold isn’t seen in the new Mobile Strike ad, but you can hear his unmistakable accent. The spot features soldiers fighting in the desert, when it’s revealed they’re merely characters in the game, which is being played by three dudes at a fast food joint. The trio then gets owned by a beautiful brunette, who’s also playing.

The McCarthy spot is more involved. Set to Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero,” the clip shows the actress risking life and limb trying to save the planet, as she runs into a series of mishaps with a whale, a glacier, a tree and a rhino.

“For years, I’ve been trying to find the perfect project that combined the real threat of me breaking every bone in my body, with my desire to help save the environment. Thanks Kia!!! XOXO Love, Melissa,” said McCarthy in a statement that gives a nod to the vehicle’s fuel efficiency.

