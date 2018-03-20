Arise, Sir Ringo: Beatles drummer gets knighted at Buckingham Palace

Ringo Starr is now Sir Ringo Starr to you: He’s been knighted in his U.K. homeland for his services to music.

On Tuesday, Prince William presented the Beatles drummer with the honor at Buckingham Palace in London. As per tradition, he knelt as William touched his shoulders with a ceremonial sword.

Starr told the BBC, “It means a lot actually. It means recognition for the things we’ve done. I was really pleased to accept this.”

Ringo received his knighthood 53 years after The Beatles were given MBEs, aka “Most Excellent Order of the British Empire” honors, and 21 years after his band mate Paul McCartney was knighted.

Speaking to the BBC, Ringo said he missed having the rest of The Beatles around him, noting, “I was a bit shaky today on my own.” However, he said Sir Paul gave him some advice last week: “Keep smiling.”

As for whether he’ll be known as Sir Ringo or Sir Richard Starkey — his birth name — he told reporters, “I don’t know yet. It’s new and I don’t know how you use it properly.” Then, he told one BBC reporter, “But I expect you to use it.”

The 77-year-old drummer, who arrived at the ceremony with wife Barbara Bach, predicted of his medal, “I’ll be wearing it at breakfast.”

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com