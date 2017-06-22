All-star charity single for London fire victims smashes sales records

The all-star rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” featuring stars including Leona Lewis, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne of One Direction, James Blunt, Jessie J, James Arthur and more, is headed for #1 in the U.K. — and is setting sales records to boot.

Britain’s Official Charts Company says the charity song, released Wednesday morning to aid victims of the London apartment building blaze that killed 79, has already sold 120,000 units. That’s the biggest opening-day sales for any single this decade.

Friday, we’ll learn if it’s debuted at #1. All the money raised from the single, organized by Simon Cowell, will go to the The London Community Foundation. You can also donate at ArtistsforGrenfell.com.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com