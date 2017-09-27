Aerosmith cancels four Latin American concerts as Steven Tyler deals with “unexpected medical issues”

Aerosmith’s Latin American tour has been grounded because frontman Steven Tyler is experiencing “unexpected medical issues,” according a post on the band’s official website.

The message reveals that the singer “is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time.”

Tyler’s illness has forced Aerosmith to cancel the last four dates on its current trek, which were scheduled for September 27 in Curitiba, Brazil; September 30 in Santiago, Chile; October 3 in Rosario, Argentina; and October 7 in Monterrey, Mexico.

The 69-year-old rocker has penned a note to his fans in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico that reads, “I’m very sorry and feel like I’ve let you down… I won’t be able to continue the last four shows of this tour. I flew back to the US on doctor’s orders last night after the show in São Paulo [Brazil].”

He adds, “Please not to worry… I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances.”

Tyler continues, “I promise I’ll be back…unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows… As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs…’ I love you all and will be back with you soon.”

Aerosmith kicked off its Latin American trek on September 15 in Quito, Ecuador, and also played in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on September 18; at the Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro on the 21st and in São Paulo on the 24th. The band has no other upcoming shows on its itinerary.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com