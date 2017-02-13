Adele Wins Five Grammys

Sunday night’s 59th Annual Grammy Awards turned out to be all about Adele — and her love for Beyonce.

The British superstar won five trophies, including Album of the Year for 25, and Record and Song of the Year for “Hello.” While accepting Record of the Year, she gushed over pregnant Queen Bey, who was sitting in the front row, saying, “You move my soul every single day and have for 17 years…I adore you and I want you to be MY mummy!” But when Adele returned to the podium minutes later to accept Album of the Year, she went even further.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” she said. “And I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my life is Beyonce, and the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyonce, was so monumental, and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul baring…you are our light…And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have. And I always will.”

Adele now has 15 Grammys, and she’s also the first person ever to win Album, Song, and Record of the year twice. The other artist who won five Grammys last night? The late David Bowie who, like Adele, won every category in which he was nominated.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com