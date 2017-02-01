Adam Levine Getting Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Adam Levine has won many awards in his career, but next week, he’ll receive a very special honor: he’s getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Adam will receive the 2,601st star on the Walk of Fame on Friday, February 10 at 11:30 a.m. PET. The star is located at 6752 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Hollywood Musicians Institute. Adam’s fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton and his pal Sammy Hagar, who served as a mentor for his team in the past, will help do the honors. You can watch it all go down at Walkoffame.com.

Presumably, Adam’s receiving the star, not just for his work with Maroon 5, but for his success on The Voice, and his budding movie career.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com