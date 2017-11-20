AAA ranks the “most distracting” cars

While onboard computer and other systems certainly make for flashy car ads, the AAA says some are too distracting.

The Automobile Association of America notes that distracted driving contributes to 16% of all fatal crashes — or more than 5,000 deaths annually, and now it has commissioned a study into so-called “infotainment” systems in the dash.

The study involving 120 drivers between 21 to 36 years old was conducted at the University of Utah. It tested 30 2017 in-vehicle infotainment systems.

While using all of them were distracting “on some level,” AAA labeled the potential for driving distraction as “very high” in the following 12 vehicles:

1. Audi Q7 QPP

2. Chrysler 300 C

3. Dodge Durango GT

4. Ford Mustang GT

5. GMC Yukon SLT

6. Honda Civic Touring

7. Honda Ridgeline RTL-E

8. Mazda3 Touring

9. Nissan Armada SV

10. Subaru Crosstrek Premium

11. Tesla Model S

12. Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription