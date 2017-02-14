89-year-old retired mailman receives Valentine’s Day cards from strangers

Strangers are bringing joy to an elderly grandfather with dementia by sending Valentine’s Day cards to the senior center where he lives.

Jim Gaboardi, 89, is a former mailman who served in Danbury, Connecticut, for 45 years. Gaboardi has received 80 handmade cards and counting after his eldest granddaughter, Meghan Henriques-Parker, originally asked her Facebook friends to mail him Christmas cards on December 14.

“He looks up to me and said, ‘Sure been a long time since I got any mail,'” Henriques-Parker, 36, told ABC News. “I felt absolutely horrific, so I put it on Facebook and I just wrote ‘Hey guys, do me a favor if you have time, or an extra stamp, pictures, just send it over.'”

Within two days, the cards started arriving by the dozens to Gaboardi’s home at the Maplewood at Stony Hill senior center.

Gaboardi was diagnosed with dementia five years ago, but the disease progressed over the past year, Henriques-Parker said.

To help lift his spirits, she asked her Facebook friends to send holiday cards to the senior center.

Gaboardi received over 350 cards from across the nation after the Facebook post was shared over 100 times. Now, the Valentine’s Day greetings are rolling in.

Henriques-Parker thanks everyone who thought of her grandfather and hopes it inspires others to make a card for someone with dementia, she said