50 Surprising Acts Without a #1 Hit

The Billboard Hot 100 had FOUR new Top 10 entries this week:  “No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande, plus “ATM”“Kevin’s Heart”, and “KOD” by J. Cole.

That’s interesting, because Ariana and J. Cole have yet to reach #1, so there’s a chance that their time could be coming soon.  Up until this point, Ariana has maxed out at #2, while J. Cole’s peak is #6, so he’s yet to crack the Top Five.

Here are EIGHT other surprising artists who have yet to hit #1:

1.  Nicki Minaj.  She peaked at #2

2.  Selena Gomez.  She peaked at #5.

3.  Twenty One Pilots.  They peaked at #2.

4.  Future.  He peaked at #5.

5.  Zedd.  He peaked at #4.

6.  Shawn Mendes.  He peaked at #4.

7.  Imagine Dragons.  They peaked at #3.

8.  Florida Georgia Line.  They just reached #2 with their Bebe Rexha collaboration, “Meant to Be”.

Those come from a Billboard.com story focusing on today’s biggest pop stars.

