50 Surprising Acts Without a #1 Hit

The Billboard Hot 100 had FOUR new Top 10 entries this week: “No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande, plus “ATM”, “Kevin’s Heart”, and “KOD” by J. Cole.

That’s interesting, because Ariana and J. Cole have yet to reach #1, so there’s a chance that their time could be coming soon. Up until this point, Ariana has maxed out at #2, while J. Cole’s peak is #6, so he’s yet to crack the Top Five.

Here are EIGHT other surprising artists who have yet to hit #1:

1. Nicki Minaj. She peaked at #2

2. Selena Gomez. She peaked at #5.

3. Twenty One Pilots. They peaked at #2.

4. Future. He peaked at #5.

5. Zedd. He peaked at #4.

6. Shawn Mendes. He peaked at #4.

7. Imagine Dragons. They peaked at #3.

8. Florida Georgia Line. They just reached #2 with their Bebe Rexha collaboration, “Meant to Be”.

Those come from a Billboard.com story focusing on today’s biggest pop stars.