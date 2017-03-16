“5 Second Rule?” Try a half hour

Scientists have managed to bust an age-old myth: not only is the so-called 5 Second Rule for dropped food legit, it’s short by more than 25 minutes — depending on the food, that is.

Researchers at Aston University in Birmingham, England noted that so-called “rigid foods,” including chips, cookies, dry toast, and even sandwiches could be safely eaten after as much as a 30-minute lay on the floor.

However, softer foods like cooked pasta, buttered toast, and doughnuts, are best scooped up at the five-second mark.

The food was tested on samples of various floor surfaces that, chances are, are even germier than yours at home: they contained some 10 million bacteria, according to the Daily Mail.